The Number of Bulgarians Traveling to Germany Continues to Grow
During the past year, the number of foreign tourists in Germany continues to grow, again making a record. According to preliminary data of the federal statistical office, the guests of the country have spent 87.7 million nights, which is a 5% growth. At the same time, the growth of the Bulgarians who have chosen this destination double.
According to data in 2018, on a yearly basis, the Bulgarians have spent 376 176 nights, which is a 12.4% growth per year.
"Bulgaria has been showing a particularly strong growth trend for several years," said Cristian Sallai, head of the German Tourist Board for Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans.
A year earlier, however, the growth rate of overnight stays for Bulgarians was bigger - just over 14%.
The data on the interest shows most Bulgarians prefer the Bavarian province, which accounted for 22.7% of the overnight stays, followed by Hessen (where is Frankfurt), 15.4% and Baden-Württemberg 13.8%,.
Leading reason is business trips, followed by vacations- 32%, and general trips - 25%.
- » Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev is Being Investigated after he Kissed a Reporter (Video)
- » Bulgarian Scientists Develop Nutritional Supplements to Combat Various Diseases
- » Mild Earthquake near Blagoevgrad
- » Rain in Many Areas of Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C
- » Road Hauliers will Protest in Strasbourg if Mobility Package is Voted
- » NHIF: The Issuing of European Health Insurance Cards Will be Delayed