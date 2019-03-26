1500 Households From Ruse Will Replace Their Stoves Under a European Program

1500 households from Ruse will be able to replace their wood and coal stoves with ecological heating systems. This will be the European Commission's Lifecycle program to improve the quality of ambient air.

Ruse is one of the six municipalities included in it.

Replacement of heating installations aims to reduce air pollution in the winter months, when unregulated fuels and wet coal and wood are the main pollutants.

The project envisages the construction of 2 stationary installations, which will measure the levels of pollution in order to identify the most problematic areas.

By June 13, applications will be accepted at the Administration Center to replace old wood and coal stoves.