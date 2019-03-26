1500 Households From Ruse Will Replace Their Stoves Under a European Program

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2019, Tuesday // 15:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 1500 Households From Ruse Will Replace Their Stoves Under a European Program pixabay.com

1500 households from Ruse will be able to replace their wood and coal stoves with ecological heating systems. This will be the European Commission's Lifecycle program to improve the quality of ambient air.

Ruse is one of the six municipalities included in it.

Replacement of heating installations aims to reduce air pollution in the winter months, when unregulated fuels and wet coal and wood are the main pollutants.

The project envisages the construction of 2 stationary installations, which will measure the levels of pollution in order to identify the most problematic areas. 

By June 13, applications will be accepted at the Administration Center to replace old wood and coal stoves.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, europe, funds, stove, wood, air pollution, pollutants
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria