Tsvetan Tsvetanov with Working Meetings in Washington

On the second day of the annual conference of the American-Israeli Committee for Public Relations, which includes the chairman of the GERB Parliamentary Group and Deputy Chairman Tsvetan Tsvetanov, yesterday, US Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, congressmen and senators. They all united around the idea that security in the Middle East is inextricably linked to the security of the State of Israel, the GERB press office said.



The US Vice President announced that earlier today, President Donald Trump signed an order recognizing Israel's sovereign right over the Golan Heights. Mike Pence also declared the United States' absolute support for the Jewish state.



The US Secretary of State described yesterday as a historic one in bilateral relations, but also shared his concern about the "ever-growing manifestations of anti-Semitism in the Middle East and the world as a whole".

Pompeo was categorical that these events should be resolutely resisted by all the people of the world, in order to avoid tragically reiterating historical mistakes of the last century.



Within the framework of the conference, Tsvetan Tsvetanov met with Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă.

Tsvetanov gave greetings to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and welcomed Romania for the successful European presidency. The two sides expressed their satisfaction that Bulgaria's start on strengthening the Western Balkans as a priority for the EU was continued by the Austrian Presidency and is currently supported by the Romanian Presidency. This in itself ensures continuity and good prospects for the countries in the region.



Tsvetan Tsvetanov also met with the Democratic majority leader in the US House of Representatives, Steny Hoyer. They discussed the agenda of bilateral relations as well as the possibilities for deepening parliamentary cooperation. Tsvetanov invited Congressman Hoyer to visit Bulgaria in 2019-2020.



In the framework of the work program, Dan Martin, vice president of B'nai B'rith, one of the oldest and most influential Jewish organizations in the United States, was also present. He expressed special thanks to Tsvetan Tsvetanov for his political responsibility for announcing Hezbollah's commitment to the terrorist act in Burgas in 2012.

They discussed different aspects of the fight against anti-Semitism.



Later in the day, Tsvetan Tzvetanov also met with Oklahoma, the American senator, James Lankford, with whom he linked a long-standing partnership to participate in National Prayer Snacks. Tsvetanov introduced Senator Lankford to the newly held Regional Prayer Breakfast in Kosovo.

Both sides have agreed that this is a great initiative, which should be extended to other Southeast European countries. The opportunity to have a Regional Breakfast in Bulgaria again in 2020 was discussed.