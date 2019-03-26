Bulgarian President: Bulgaria and Egypt are Allies in the Fight Against Terrorism, Organized Crime, Radicalism and Illegal Migration

,,Bulgaria and Egypt are on both sides of a troubled region, and our joint efforts make this region to be stable and secure'', President Rumen Radev said in a statement after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah as Cairo.



Radev pointed out that Bulgaria and Egypt are natural allies in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, radicalism and illegal migration.

He added that we welcome Egyptian efforts to expand the dialogue between the African Union and the League of Arab States and the EU.

President Radev said that Bulgaria, as one of the EU's closest states to Egypt, has a responsibility to have the problems that exist in the region, the voice of Egypt, to be heard more strongly in the EU.

Radev added that the situation in the Middle East and North Africa also depends on Europe's stability and security.



Rumen Radev had a "four-eye" meeting with his colleague, after which the two heads of state led the plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and Egypt.