Bulgarian President: Bulgaria and Egypt are Allies in the Fight Against Terrorism, Organized Crime, Radicalism and Illegal Migration

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2019, Tuesday // 15:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President: Bulgaria and Egypt are Allies in the Fight Against Terrorism, Organized Crime, Radicalism and Illegal Migration president.bg

,,Bulgaria and Egypt are on both sides of a troubled region, and our joint efforts make this region to be stable and secure'', President Rumen Radev said in a statement after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah as Cairo.

Radev pointed out that Bulgaria and Egypt are natural allies in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, radicalism and illegal migration.

He added that we welcome Egyptian efforts to expand the dialogue between the African Union and the League of Arab States and the EU.

President Radev said that Bulgaria, as one of the EU's closest states to Egypt, has a responsibility to have the problems that exist in the region, the voice of Egypt, to be heard more strongly in the EU.

Radev added that the situation in the Middle East and North Africa also depends on Europe's stability and security.

 Rumen Radev had a "four-eye" meeting with his colleague, after which the two heads of state led the plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and Egypt.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Allies, Egypt, Rumen Radev, Bulgaria, partners, diplomacy, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria