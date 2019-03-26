Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev is Being Investigated after he Kissed a Reporter (Video)

Kubrat Pulev won his 27th victory in 28 professional ring games, but after the game he was in the middle of a controversial situation. The Bulgarian boxer caused a wave of discontent after kissing the reporter of Vegas Sports Daily reporter Jennifer Ravalo, called Jenny Sushe.

Until now, Sushe has been silent and did not comment on what happened, but Vegas Sports Daily boss Mike Dixon has revealed that is investigating the situation, according to Gong.bg.

"After the match between Kubrat Pulev and Bogdan Dinu, one of our associates, in the face of Jenny Sushe, was the victim of an unwanted, unexpected and violent kiss on the part of Kubrat Pulev at a time when she was trying to interview him after meeting, "Mike Dickson wrote in an official statement.

"We are working with Jenny Sushe and Kubrat Pulev's team to investigate the issue and take the right steps and actions after this unfortunate event. We want to make it clear that Vegas Sport Daily values ​​the safety and welfare of our associates more than any rating, clicks and profits. We are also proud of the fact that we provide a platform for our journalists who share the same love for sports and quality content, "he wrote.

"What happened to Mrs Sushe was totally unjustified and we share her shock, pain and indignation. Secondly, Vegas Sports Daily boasts a platform that protects and evaluates women and their contribution to the company and the sports industry itself. We want to make it clear that women need to feel safe and secure to carry out their duties without abusing and harassing at work, "Dixon said.

In conclusion, he reiterates that Jenny Sushi is a valuable member of their team and disapproves any violation of the privacy of their employees for whatever reason. "We stand firmly behind her as we try to resolve this issue. We will release further details when we unveil them, "wrote Vegas Sports Daily chief Mike Dixon.