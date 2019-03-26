Mild Earthquake near Blagoevgrad
Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 26, 2019, Tuesday // 11:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Blagoevgrad.
An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Blagoevgrad.
The quake was felt at 02:27 am this night with an epicenter 13 km east of Blagoevgrad and 80 km south of Sofia, with a depth of 2 km.
There is no evidence of material damage.
- » Rain in Many Areas of Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C
- » Mostly Sunshine Today in Bulgaria with Highs between 20-25°C
- » In recent Years, Dozens of Fish Species have Disappeared from the Black Sea
- » In the Last Week of March There will be Cold Days
- » Clear Sky until Noon, some Clouds later Today in East Bulgaria, Highs Between 14-19°C
- » Cloudy Skies with Rain this Afternoon in some Regions of Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)