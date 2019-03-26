Mild Earthquake near Blagoevgrad

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Blagoevgrad.
 
The quake was felt at 02:27 am this night with an epicenter 13 km east of Blagoevgrad and 80 km south of Sofia, with a depth of 2 km.
 
There is no evidence of material damage.

