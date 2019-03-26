The Deputy Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Resigned

Deputy Minister of Energy Krasimir Parvanov resigned. He has deposited his request for leaving the Council of Ministers. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

Parvanov's resignation comes after media reports show that he also got an apartment below the market price. A report in the property register showed that Deputy Minister of Energy Krassimir Parvanov also has a home bought by Arteks.

The apartment was acquired on September 28, 2018, NOVA said. The deal is for an apartment of 149 square meters and two garages with a total area of ​​about 50 sq. M. They are located in the Iztok neighborhood, near the building where Tsvetan Tsvetanov and Tsetska Tsacheva have their properties.



Despite the statement from the Ministry of Energy, so far there is no further comment.