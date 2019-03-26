Rain in Many Areas of Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C

Cloudy skies today with some more spells of sunshine before noon over the eastern regions. In many areas it will rain, chiefly around noon and afterwards. The wind will turn from northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria from north-northeast – light to moderate, bringing cold air. Temperatures will fall, with highs between 12°C and 17°C, still up to 20°C in places in Southeastern Bulgaria. This is the forecast meteorologist Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reported to Focus News Agency.