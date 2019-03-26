Rain in Many Areas of Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 26, 2019, Tuesday // 10:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Rain in Many Areas of Bulgaria, Highs between 12-17°C

Cloudy skies today with some more spells of sunshine before noon over the eastern regions. In many areas it will rain, chiefly around noon and afterwards. The wind will turn from northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria from north-northeast – light to moderate, bringing cold air. Temperatures will fall, with highs between 12°C and 17°C, still up to 20°C in places in Southeastern Bulgaria. This is the forecast meteorologist Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reported to Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria