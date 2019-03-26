The Train Engineers in BDZ with Higher Wages from April

Train engineers in BDZ will receive higher salaries from April. This is possible with the new bonus system for the staff of the locomotive staff at BDZ Passenger Transport, the company said.

One of the methods of obtaining additional remuneration is by evaluating the professional qualification and the activity performed. Here the opportunity is a maximum increase of 15% per month from the basic salary. The other is through the recommended program "Working Together", on which you can get one more basic salary, but once. It will be given if a new locomotive driver is recommended.

The evaluation will be through the introduction of attestation cards and competency map. They will be filled by the employees themselves and their direct managers.