People in Bulgaria will have 4 Non-working Days for Easter

The first for the year longer holiday for workers is for Easter, which will be celebrated on April 28th. The holiday will take a total of 4 days - from Friday, April 26th to Monday, April 29th, inclusive.



However, on May 1, Labor Day and international workers' solidarity, Wednesday, there will be no extra days off. This will be the same as St. George's Day - May 6, the Day of Bravery and the Bulgarian Army, which is on Monday.

Without additional days of vacation around 24 May (Friday) - Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Scripture will pass.



The next longer holiday will be around the Christmas holidays. 24, 25 and 26 December - Christmas Eve and Christmas, in 2019 are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. We will rest for three days, but without additional free days.