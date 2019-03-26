People in Bulgaria will have 4 Non-working Days for Easter
The first for the year longer holiday for workers is for Easter, which will be celebrated on April 28th. The holiday will take a total of 4 days - from Friday, April 26th to Monday, April 29th, inclusive.
However, on May 1, Labor Day and international workers' solidarity, Wednesday, there will be no extra days off. This will be the same as St. George's Day - May 6, the Day of Bravery and the Bulgarian Army, which is on Monday.
Without additional days of vacation around 24 May (Friday) - Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Scripture will pass.
The next longer holiday will be around the Christmas holidays. 24, 25 and 26 December - Christmas Eve and Christmas, in 2019 are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. We will rest for three days, but without additional free days.
- » 1500 Households From Ruse Will Replace Their Stoves Under a European Program
- » Tsvetan Tsvetanov with Working Meetings in Washington
- » Bulgarian President: Bulgaria and Egypt are Allies in the Fight Against Terrorism, Organized Crime, Radicalism and Illegal Migration
- » The Deputy Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Resigned
- » The Train Engineers in BDZ with Higher Wages from April
- » Dessislava Ahladova Appointed Acting Minister of Justice of Bulgaria