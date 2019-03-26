Armenia to Produce Fruits for Export to Bulgaria
Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
During the recent Armenian-Bulgarian business forum, Gevorg Grigoryan, the head of Agrix Bulgaria, said he is considering the possibility of establishing the export of Armenian fruits to the Bulgarian market.
A-ipp.ru reported that the businessman intends to organize production in Armenia and supply fruit, tomato paste and jam. Bulgaria is a convenient transit destination for exporting fruit to the EU countries. Among other things, in the near future an increase in demand for organic products is expected.
- » 114.88 Thousand Tons of Poultry Meat Was Produced in Bulgaria in 2018
- » Dundee’s Krumovgrad Gold Mine in Bulgaria Yields First Concentrate
- » Investments Worth More Than BGN 200 million Were Made in the Automotive Industry in 2018
- » 40% of the Agricultural Workers in Bulgaria are Women
- » Industrial Production in Bulgaria up 3.2% in January
- » Greater Vegetable Harvest Expected this Summer in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)