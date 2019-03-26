Armenia to Produce Fruits for Export to Bulgaria

During the recent Armenian-Bulgarian business forum, Gevorg Grigoryan, the head of Agrix Bulgaria, said he is considering the possibility of establishing the export of Armenian fruits to the Bulgarian market.

A-ipp.ru reported that the businessman intends to organize production in Armenia and supply fruit, tomato paste and jam. Bulgaria is a convenient transit destination for exporting fruit to the EU countries. Among other things, in the near future an increase in demand for organic products is expected.

