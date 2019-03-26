Bulgarian Football Nationals Remain without Victory after Difficult Draw with Kosovo

The National Football Team recorded a second consecutive draw in the European Championship Qualification in 2020 after 1:1 with Kosovo as a guest. The team played a very hard game in Pristina, where they had to fight for all the points.

The team, led by Petar Hubchev, met a highly motivated rival, who was further charged with the support of the stands of the Fadil Vokri stadium. The meeting was the first for Kosovo in European qualifications. For Bulgaria, the match was in the heat of the news that Petar Hubchev will leave the team and take over Levski.

Bulgaria led in the 39th minute with a goal of Vasil Bojikov, but the hosts scored in the 62nd by Zeneli. However, Kosovo hit the post and created five excellent goal scoring opportunities.

Similarly to their first qualifying match, the Bulgarians outplayed on the field. In the attack they were content with occasional events. The behavior of the players from the Bulgarian team suggested that they were happy with a point after they had been defending themselves in the last quarter of an hour before their penalty box. In terms of statistics, Kosovo had 62% possession of the ball, made 12 strikes at goal, five of which were accurate. The Bulgarian team had only two accurate shoots, one of which turned into a goal.

At the same time in Pristina in another match of Group A, England defeated Montenegro with 5: 1 and remains with a full asset of 6 points after the first two games.

The point won in Pristina climbs Bulgaria in second place and the team has 2 so far.