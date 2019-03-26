Dessislava Ahladova Appointed Acting Minister of Justice of Bulgaria

Deputy Minister of Justice Desislava Ahladova on 25th of March was appointed as temporary acting Minister of Justice. She will replace Tsetska Tsacheva, who resigned on Saturday, reports BNT.

Ahladova will remain in office until the Parliament votes the resignation of Tsetska Tsacheva and the cabinet nominates a new minister of justice.

Aladova was one of Tsacheva's three deputies. She is a former judge. She joined politics when she was Chair of the Administrative Court in the town of Pernik. Before that, for three years, she was head of the District Court in Pernik.

As Deputy Minister she was responsible for the Directorates for Bulgarian Citizenship; Interaction with the Judiciary, as well as for the Registry Agency, the Central Registry of Special Pledges and others.

Tsacheva submitted resignation following media reports that politicians from the ruling center-right GERB purchased high-end apartments at below market prices,,

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov accepted Tsacheva's resignation after meeting with her early on March 23.

Tsacheva told journalists she had asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the terms on which she had purchased the apartment in the high-end neighborhood Iztok last year.