Road Hauliers will Protest in Strasbourg if Mobility Package is Voted

If MEPs decide the so-called Mobility Package to be voted on Wednesday, Bulgarian road hauliers are ready for effective strike in Strasbourg, Nikolai Rashkov from the Union of International Carriers told BNT on 25th of March.

Even if the Mobility Package goes to vote on Wednesday, it will be at first reading. The best option for Bulgarian carriers is the second reading of the bill to remain for the next European Parliament.

If the Mobility Package is not removed from the agenda for Wednesday, Bulgarian carriers are ready to protest in Strasbourg, Nikolay Rashkov from the Union of International Carriers told BNT. Protest actions will be joint with colleagues from Romania, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

If the Mobility Package is approved, it will cause the bankruptcy of many Bulgarian small and medium-sized businesses in Bulgaria and the registration or migration of large companies, Rashkov said.

