NHIF: The Issuing of European Health Insurance Cards Will be Delayed

Society » HEALTH | March 25, 2019, Monday // 19:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NHIF: The Issuing of European Health Insurance Cards Will be Delayed archive

Due to technical reasons, the cause of which is not coming from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), applications for the issuing of European Health Insurance Cards can not be verified and the card issuance process will be delayed, the NHIF announced.

An organization has been set up to ensure that regional health insurance funds process applications at full capacity to overcome the delays.

If necessary, citizens may refer to the National Health Insurance Fund for the issuance of a Certificate, temporary replacement of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), which is valid for a period of 2 months.

 

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Health Insurance Fund, technical issues, Bulgaria, European Health Insurance Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria