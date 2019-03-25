NHIF: The Issuing of European Health Insurance Cards Will be Delayed

Due to technical reasons, the cause of which is not coming from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), applications for the issuing of European Health Insurance Cards can not be verified and the card issuance process will be delayed, the NHIF announced.

An organization has been set up to ensure that regional health insurance funds process applications at full capacity to overcome the delays.

If necessary, citizens may refer to the National Health Insurance Fund for the issuance of a Certificate, temporary replacement of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), which is valid for a period of 2 months.