Alitalia Canceled 95 Flights Due to Strike
pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
95 flights of the national Italian carrier were canceled due to a strike.
From 11.00 to 15.00 Bulgarian time, domestic and international flights of Alitalia were suspended.
A spokesman for the national carrier has assured that all passengers will be redirected within today.
The strike is organized by six Italian airline unions, including those of pilots and stewards. Тheir demands are for more competitiveness and employment protection.
The airline "Air Italy" joined the protest, but their strike will continue for 24 hours.
- » Predictions of a Decline in Tourists in Bulgarian Summer Resort Albena
- » Almost 12 million Passengers Have Passed Through Bulgarian Airports in 2018
- » Wizz Air - Best Low Cost Airlines For 2018 in the Central and Eastern Europe
- » Bulgarian Tourism Minister: We are Expecting Important Guests in Sunny Beach on May 31st
- » Tourism Minister: The Summer for Bulgarian Tourism will Be Challenging
- » Sofia Airport Grows Passenger Traffic with 5.2% this February
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)