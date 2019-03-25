Alitalia Canceled 95 Flights Due to Strike

95 flights of the national Italian carrier were canceled due to a strike.

From 11.00 to 15.00 Bulgarian time, domestic and international flights of Alitalia were suspended.

A spokesman for the national carrier has assured that all passengers will be redirected within today.

The strike is organized by six Italian airline unions, including those of pilots and stewards. Тheir demands are for more competitiveness and employment protection.

The airline "Air Italy" joined the protest, but their strike will continue for 24 hours.