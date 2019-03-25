Carriers Will Protest in Strasbourg if the Mobility Package is Voted on Wednesday

If European deputies decide the so-called ,,Mobility Package'' to be voted on Wednesday, Bulgarian carriers are ready for effective strike actions in Strasbourg. This was stated before BNT Nikolay Rashkov from the Union of International Carriers.

Even if the Mobility Package to be voted on Wednesday, it will be at first reading. The best option for Bulgarian carriers is the second reading of the bill to remain for the next European Parliament.

,,If the Mobility Package is not removed from the agenda on Wednesday, Bulgarian carriers are ready to protest in Strasbourg'', Nikolay Rashkov from the Union of International Carriers told BNT.

Protest actions will be joint with colleagues from Romania, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

,,If the Mobility Package is voted, it will cause the bankruptcy of many Bulgarian small and medium-sized businesses in Bulgaria and the registration or migration of large companies'', Rashkov said.