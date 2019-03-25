The Interior Ministry Will Not Build Refugee Camps

Bulgaria should be prepared for a possible wave of migrants - this is the reason for the preparation of sites, where only if needed will be build temporary centers for migrants, explained Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov.

Mladen Marinov - Minister of the Interior: These sites are being built for a possible crisis. It is definitely not a site where Westerners will be accommodated. I want to convince people that we think of their security, we want to be ready to prevent the 2014-2015 crisis.

"The data from the analysis show that in 2018 the state border situation continues to be dynamic in terms of illegal migration as a result of political instability and the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East and Africa," Mladenov said.