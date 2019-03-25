The Interior Ministry Will Not Build Refugee Camps

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 25, 2019, Monday // 18:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Interior Ministry Will Not Build Refugee Camps pixabay.com

Bulgaria should be prepared for a possible wave of migrants - this is the reason for the preparation of sites, where only if needed will be build temporary centers for migrants, explained Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov.

Mladen Marinov - Minister of the Interior: These sites are being built for a possible crisis. It is definitely not a site where Westerners will be accommodated. I want to convince people that we think of their security, we want to be ready to prevent the 2014-2015 crisis.

"The data from the analysis show that in 2018 the state border situation continues to be dynamic in terms of illegal migration as a result of political instability and the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East and Africa," Mladenov said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mladen Georgiev, border, migrant crisis, Bulgaria, accomodation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria