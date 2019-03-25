Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister For Public Order and Security, Defense Minister Calls Round Table on Roma Integration

Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security, Defense Minister and Chairman of VMRO (Bulgarian National Movement or IMRO-BNM ) Krassimir Karakachanov called for a round table on the Concept of Roma Integration on Tuesday in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers, reported bTV.

Abortions with state money and voluntary detachments - the "Roma" concept of Karakachanov.



Karakchanov invited public figures, intellectuals and representatives of civil society to hear their position on the measures that the state should take to tackle the problem of marginalized Gypsy communities.

Professors, academics, intellectuals, artists, representatives of NGOs, journalists and citizens have also been invited to the conversation.

Two months ago, Krasimir Karakachanov presented to the community a Concept for Changes in the Policy for the Integration of the Roma Ethnicity. He then said that if the concept is not implemented, VMRO has no place in government.

Downsizing illegal Roma ghettos, control of social benefits and birth rates, free abortions - these are just some of the measures that the Deputy Prime Minister has proposed for a better integration of Roma into society.