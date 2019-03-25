Gallup International: People Around the World Think National Interests Are More Important Than The Global

People around the world massively put national interests in front of global ones. According to a survey by Gallup International, conducted in 58 countries.

National interests are a priority for 70% of the world's citizens against 21% who voted for international cooperation and globalization.

Africa (87%), the Near East (78%) and Latin America (75%) most support national priorities, Ethiopians (92%) being the greatest supporters of nationalism.

At the other end of the scale is Japan, where the majority prefers internationalism (42%) to nationalism (30%).

The moods in the EU

In the EU, two out of three voters turn their backs to globalization, and support for them is higher than 30% in Finland and Germany alone.

71% of Britons put national interest first. And just 16% - international ties.

The position of the Bulgarians

81% of Bulgarians believe that the interests of our country are the first. Only 9% of respondents are of the opinion that globalization and international cooperation are more important.

The data show that Bulgaria is the top ten in the nationalist sentiment.

Before us are Ethiopia, Albania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Nigeria, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea and Ecuador.