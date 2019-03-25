Significant Archaeological Discovery Found in Varna

A significant archaeological discovery was made in Varna. After a century of guesses, the first gate of the ancient city of Odessos, which lies below our seaside capital, was found.

"It's about the Byzantine fortress wall in this part of the ancient Odessos, which can be dated to the 5th-6th century and one of the gates that we have to call the" southwest gate "so far, which is connected to the port'', explained Valeri Yotov, head of the excavations for bTV.

The dimensions of the gate are impressive. It can not be excluded that it has reached 8 meters in width.

Archaeologists suggest that this is half the width of the gate. It was the main street that led to the city center.

The stone pavement of the 15-century street is preserved in excellent condition.

The discovery provides an excellent opportunity to turn it into a new tourist destination.

"There will be a commission with the participation of the Ministry of Culture, which will give further instructions on what to do on the site," commented Tihomir Timov from the Municipal Infrastructure Department.

Work ahead of archaeologists is yet to come.