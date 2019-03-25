Bulgarian President Comments on Recent Cabinet Scandals

Parties that want to have future should alone get rid of corrupt cadres instead of waiting for scandals and tackling them with resignations, President Rumen Radev said to reporters in Cairo when asked about the two resignations in the government, his press office said.

The head of state said he did not come to Egypt to comment on Tsvetan Tsvetanov’s apartments. “My position has always been principled. Two months ago, during my annual report, I very clearly stated that parties that want to see themselves on the future political horizon should alone get rid of corrupt and incompetent cadres with managerial ambitions, and not wait for scandals and tackle them with resignations,” the president said, adding that it applied to all parties.