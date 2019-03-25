Investigative Police Officer has been Arrested in Blagoevgrad

An investigating police officer from the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry in Blagoevgrad was arrested on 25th of March during an operation by the specialised prosecutor’s office, reports BNT. 

According to preliminary information, the woman has been detained at her workplace because she was preventing criminal proceedings against a criminal who is currently in prison.

The investigation has been conducted for nearly four months. At around noon, the officers searched the home of the preliminary investigator's father, who is the head of the Security Police Department at the District Directorate. Blagoevgrad prosecutor’s office said he was not arrested.

Mladen Marinov, Minister of the Interior: The operation was carried out by the Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad, Directorate "Internal Security". It concerns an investigating police officer from Blagoevgrad Regional Directorate, which we believe has illegally exported information related to a third person.

