On 25th of March, Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks Annunciation, which one of the biggest feasts of the Easter festive cycle. It commemorates the visit of Archangel Gabriel to Virgin Mary, during which he communicated the news to her that she would be the mother of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

For Bulgarians, today's celebration is also known as Blagovets. According to people's beliefs the cuckoo is heard for the first time on the Annunciation and this is a sign that spring has arrived.