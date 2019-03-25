Executive Director of BSMEPA Boyko Takov Met with Deputy Chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers Munir Muhammad Nasser Bin Saad

Ex. Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency / BSMEPA / Dr. Boyko Takov met today with Mr Munir Muhammad Nasser Bin Saad, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers – the largest organization representing the Saudi business. The two discussed cooperation between Saudi and Bulgarian companies and opportunities for the two organizations to give impetus to its development in the future. In this sense, the idea of ​​drafting a Memorandum of Understanding between BSMEPA and the Council of Saudi Chambers was discussed.

The meeting was held during a Bulgarian-Saudi business forum in Riyadh. The Forum, organized by Bulgarian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) during the official visit of Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov to Saudi Arabia, included over 80 Bulgarian and Saudi companies from agriculture, food, pharmaceutical and machinery, information technology and tourism.