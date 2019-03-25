For the 10th Consecutive Year, Bulgaria is the Last in the EU in Pay of Overtime Work

For the tenth consecutive year, Bulgaria is the last in the European Union in pay of overtime work. In 2018 an average of 5.5 euros was paid for an extra hour of work, according to data from the European Statistics Agency Eurostat.



Ahead of Bulgaria is Romania, where overtime has cost the employer 6.5 euros. Hungary, Lithuania and Latvia are the other EU countries paying less than 10 euros for additional working hours.



The first place in the ranking is Luxembourg. There an hour of overtime is worth 46.6 euros, which is more than 8 times more than Bulgaria. Denmark and Belgium are in second and third positions respectively by 40.8 and 39.3 euros per hour respectively. An average of EUR 23.6 is paid for an additional hour of work for the EU.

Over the past ten years, hours of overtime work in Bulgaria have increased, almost doubled. In 2009, it was 2.9 euros per hour, with each year rising slightly. The biggest leap - by € 0.5, was recorded in 2017 when the amount grew from 4.7 to 5.2 euros.