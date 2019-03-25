Stoltenberg: Georgia will Join NATO

World | March 25, 2019, Monday
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has assured Tbilisi that Georgia will join the North Atlantic Alliance despite opposition from Moscow, the France press reported.

"The 29 allies have clearly indicated that Georgia will become a member of NATO ... We will continue to work together to prepare Georgia's NATO accession," Stoltenberg told a joint press conference in Tbilisi with Georgian Prime Minister Mamukha Bahadze.

"We do not accept Russia or any other force to decide any NATO member," Stoltenberg stressed.

Tbilisi's membership in NATO, among whose 29 members there are a number of former communist bloc states, is considered by Moscow to be a Western interference in its sphere of influence.

At the summit in Bucharest in 2008, Alliance leaders assessed that Georgia is called upon to enter NATO, but has not yet begun the process of joining NATO.

Prime Minister Bahadze said today that Russia "has no right to restrict the choice of sovereign state to its security agreements." "Accession to NATO is a choice of the Georgian people and this is enshrined in our constitution," he said.

