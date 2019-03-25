Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Egypt: I Lead an Impressive Business Delegation, I Expect Good Deals

Egypt is one of the most influential Arab countries, although it is not economically the most developed. The diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Egypt were established in 1926. And in recent years, the activity at the political level is visible.

"Egypt has a key role to play in the region in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, radical Islam and illegal migration, so cooperation with Egypt is important to our national and European security," said President Rumen Radev who arrived on an official visit in front of journalist in Cairo.

He also added that Egypt is also our largest trade and economic partner for the Middle East and Africa. "Trade has already exceeded one billion dollars, but there is even more potential for development, so I have an impressive business delegation with me in important areas of mutual interest," Radev said. "But dialogue and mutual trust at a high political level are a very important condition for this potential to develop," the head of state added.

The delegation led by the Bulgarian head of state includes representatives of the executive branch and of the institutions promoting business contacts and representatives of nearly 30 Bulgarian companies from the defense industry, agriculture and food production, machine building, high technology companies and in the field of tourism, which will discuss with their partners from Egypt the implementation of common projects.

"These days are very important, the program is intense, there is a business forum, separate contacts, and I expect really good deals," the president said.

It is expected that a Bulgarian-Egyptian Business Council will be established within the framework of the visit. In Cairo, the Bulgarian head of state will hold a "four-eye" meeting with his colleague Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, after which the two heads of state will lead the plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and Egypt.

The deepening of the political dialogue and the bilateral relations, the intensification of the trade and economic and investment cooperation, the strengthening of the partnership in the field of culture science, education and tourism as well as the prospects in the defense and military industries will be among the topics that the Bulgarian State Head will discuss during his visit to Egypt.



During his visit to Egypt, Rumen Radev will talk with Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbuly and Parliament Speaker Dr Ali Abdel al-Sayed Ahmed.

In response to a journalistic question about the two resignations of the executive, President Radev said he did not come to Egypt to comment on Tsvetan Tsvetanov's apartments. "My position has always been principled. Two months ago, during my annual report, I very clearly stated that parties wanting to see themselves on the future political horizon should themselves be cleansed by corrupt and incompetent executives with management ambitions, not to wait for scandals and to quench them with resignations, "President Radev said categorically, adding that this applies to all parties.