Deep Purple Again in Bulgaria

Deep Purple, one of the most iconic groups in musical history, is returning to Bulgaria for a new concert on December 7 in Arena Armeec.

Two years ago, they launched the The Long Goodbye tour, which stated they were finishing their concert activity. Because of the huge interest of millions of fans around the world, Deep Purple will again visit some countries, including Bulgaria.

Deep Purple marks the beginning of their career in 1968 and has achieved not only multi-million sales, but has also been awarded many awards, including members of the 2016 Rock n roll Hall of Fame. Deep Purple arrives with Ian Gilen , Roger Glover, Ian Pace, Steve Morse, and Don Eury.

Tickets for the concert are priced at 60 to 120 leva and are available on the Eventim network on March 29 (Friday).