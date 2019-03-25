President Rumen Radev Leads Bulgarian Delegation in Egypt

President Rumen Radev and his delegation headed to an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt. The invitation to the Bulgarian head of state is by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi.



Egypt is one of the most influential Arab countries, although it is not economically the most developed. The most important sectors of the economy are textile, food, construction, pharmaceutical and chemical industries, and tourism.



The diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Egypt were established in 1926. And in recent years, the activity at the political level is visible. At the end of last year, during the visit of the Egyptian Foreign Minister to Bulgaria, a Joint Commission was set up to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture, agriculture, science and technology. The possibilities of supplying Egyptian gas to the Balkans were discussed, and it was stressed that over the past ten years the trade between the two countries has been steadily rising and at the end of 2017 it has reached a billion dollars.

The delegation led by the Bulgarian head of state includes representatives of the executive branch and of the institutions promoting business contacts and representatives of nearly 30 Bulgarian companies from the defense industry, agriculture and food production, machine building, high technology companies and in the field of tourism, which will discuss with their partners from Egypt the implementation of common projects. It is expected that a Bulgarian-Egyptian Business Council will be established within the framework of the visit.



In Cairo, the Bulgarian head of state will hold a "four-eye" meeting with his colleague Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, after which the two heads of state will lead the plenary talks between the official delegations of Bulgaria and Egypt.



The deepening of the political dialogue and the bilateral relations, the intensification of the trade and economic and investment cooperation, the strengthening of the partnership in the field of culture science, education and tourism as well as the prospects in the defense and military industries will be among the topics that the Bulgarian State Head will discuss during his visit to Egypt.



During his visit to Egypt, Rumen Radev, head of state, will talk with Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbuly and Parliament Speaker Dr Ali Abdel al-Sayed Ahmed.