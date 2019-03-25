Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov met with Turkey's Chief Prosecutor Mehmet Akarca

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with Turkey's Chief Prosecutor Mehmet Akarca, who is visiting Sofia at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart, Sotir Tsatsarov.

Borisov and Akarca have highly appreciated the established cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of security, migration and criminal justice. The focus of the talks was on terrorist threats, the fight against organized crime and international cooperation on criminal matters.

"Turkey, apart from our immediate neighbor, is also an important partner in the field of migration and the fight against terrorism," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said. He stressed that the results of the agreement with Turkey are now visible and there is zero migratory pressure at the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

"The EU-Turkey agreement is important for all European countries," Borisov said, adding that peace and dialogue are the best means of diplomacy.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister also reminded that only a year ago in Varna the EU-Turkey sign was held, which has given a positive development to relations between Ankara and Brussels.

The Turkish Attorney General's Delegation was the senior prosecutors Ilknur Altountash and Salih Chimen, as well as the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Bulgaria, Mr. Hassan Ulusoy.

The General Prosecutor of Bulgaria, Sotir Tsatsarov, also attended the meeting in the Council of Ministers.