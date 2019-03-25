Mostly Sunshine Today in Bulgaria with Highs between 20-25°C

Today will be mostly sunny with light wind from west-southwest. This is what meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency. Day temperatures will further rise, reaching highs between 20°C and 25°C, lower on the Black Sea coast – about 12-17°C.

