Two Bulgarians who Won a Place in the Forbes Ranking for the most Successful Young Entrepreneurs

Business | March 25, 2019, Monday // 10:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarians who Won a Place in the Forbes Ranking for the most Successful Young Entrepreneurs Forbes

This year's edition of the "30 under 30" rating of the prestigious Forbes edition again has Bulgarian participation. This time they are Tatyana Mitkova and Velizar Shulev, who are the founders of the online complaint platform ClaimCompas. They enter into the 2019 edition precisely thanks to it. The purpose of the platform itself is to enable customers of different airlines worldwide to receive compensation for a delayed or canceled flight.

Forbes said that just under 4% of passengers actually receive compensation from airlines, but the goal of the two young Bulgarians is to change.

The company was founded in 2015, and its results so far show that more than 10,000 users have used the platform services, with total compensation of $ 5.4 million. According to the ClaimCompass business model, the intermediary wins 25% commission only when compensation is paid. They are both 26 years old and have received their education abroad. Tatyana Mitkova studied law at the Free University in Berlin. Velizar Shulev, in turn, is a Bachelor of Software Engineering at the University of Glasgow.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria