The Police Found the Body of a Woman Killed with a Knife in Stara Zagora

A young woman was found dead in a neighborhood in Stara Zagora, the offender was detained.

Message to the police about the victim's lifeless body was received shortly before 8:30 on March 24th. The woman was found in a house in the Roma neighborhood of Lozenets, with a deadly wound from a knife. The victim is 23 years old and is from the district town.

The crime perpetrator - a 29-year-old man from Stara Zagora - was established and found in just few hours. According to unconfirmed information, he was the victim's pimp.

The man is detained in the Second District Police Department.