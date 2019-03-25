The Police Found the Body of a Woman Killed with a Knife in Stara Zagora
A young woman was found dead in a neighborhood in Stara Zagora, the offender was detained.
Message to the police about the victim's lifeless body was received shortly before 8:30 on March 24th. The woman was found in a house in the Roma neighborhood of Lozenets, with a deadly wound from a knife. The victim is 23 years old and is from the district town.
The crime perpetrator - a 29-year-old man from Stara Zagora - was established and found in just few hours. According to unconfirmed information, he was the victim's pimp.
The man is detained in the Second District Police Department.
- » Former Greek Military Official Shot his Bulgarian Girlfriend and Killed Himself
- » Illegal Logging in Bulgaria is Estimated at BGN 150 Million Per Year
- » Bulgarian Police Shuts Down 2 illegal Cannabis Production Greenhouses
- » Mayor of Cherven Bryag was Detained for 24 Hours
- » Former Counter-intelligence Expert is Convinced the Terrorist from New Zealand had Contacts with Bulgarians
- » The Police Found Dead the Man who Killed his Wife in Botevgrad