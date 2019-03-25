The Police Found the Body of a Woman Killed with a Knife in Stara Zagora

Crime | March 25, 2019, Monday // 10:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Police Found the Body of a Woman Killed with a Knife in Stara Zagora

A young woman was found dead in a neighborhood in Stara Zagora, the offender was detained.

Message to the police about the victim's lifeless body was received shortly before 8:30 on March 24th. The woman was found in a house in the Roma neighborhood of Lozenets, with a deadly wound from a knife. The victim is 23 years old and is from the district town.

The crime perpetrator - a 29-year-old man from Stara Zagora - was established and found in just few hours. According to unconfirmed information, he was the victim's pimp.

The man is detained in the Second District Police Department.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria