The Sofia Library Marks 140 Years Since the Announcement of Sofia as a Capital City

The Sofia Library marks the 140th anniversary of the announcement of Sofia as the capital of Bulgaria together with the students and lecturers of the Sofia High School of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy.

On March 25 from 11 am on IV floor in the library of Slaveykov square will be the presentation "Sofia - European Capital", prepared by the students, members of the European club to the high school. They will follow the construction of the capital city in the period 1879-1914, presenting emblematic buildings and architects who turned the "small, dirty city with scattered cottages and curved streets" into a modern European capital.

The presentation will take place in front of the new "Heritage Site", where the rare and valuable edition of the library, preserved in the Library of Sofia, part of the cultural heritage of the capital, is arranged.

Old printed books - church and first secular, samples from the Kiril Hristov collections and the Police Directorate - books with autographs of famous writers and public figures will be shown.

Guests will also have the opportunity to see the room where the personal library of Konstantin Stoilov is arranged. A photo exhibition, part of the presentation, will be arranged in the foyer on the ground floor.