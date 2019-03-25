In recent Years, Dozens of Fish Species have Disappeared from the Black Sea

The stocks of predatory fish in the Black Sea have decreased over 20 times for the last 25-30 years. This was said to Darik by former Minister of Environment and Trade and Tourism Valentin Vasilev.

In recent years, there have been dozens of fish species missing from the Black Sea - mackerel, plaice, rarely encountered is also sea bass, Vassilev said.

"The Black Sea dies before our eyes, more than a dozen species of fish disappeared, and in 1968 it was the last industrial harvest of Black Sea mackerel, and some species of shells gradually disappeared, and stocks of other species such as bark and sea bass are rare. Stocks of predatory fish have fallen over 20 times over the past 25-30 years, and there is hardly any industrial bark, big bark, torus, "he commented.

In addition to the pollution of the sea, catches of sprats are also extremely damaging because the sprat is at the root of the food chain.

"Fishing for sprats is extremely damaging, and life in the Black Sea is dying, two reasons, firstly pollution, and secondly, excessive catches of sprat, which is the basis of the food chain, all predators eating sprats. So there is lack of food for predatory fish, "Vassilev explained.



"We are irresponsible to the sea, and the seas and oceans are central to our lives, without them we are lost, they influence the climate, provide us with food, cyclones, anti-cyclones, etc."