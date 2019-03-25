Petition for Cancellation of Brexit Gathered over 5 Million Signatures

A petition for revoking Brexit and retaining UK membership in the European Union gathered over 5 million signatures, the Guardian reported.

It received the widest support from all petitions ever published on the British Parliament website. The previous record was a bid to hold a second referendum on the UK's exit from the EU, which garnered a total of 4 million and 150,000 signatures in 2016.

"The government has repeatedly stated that withdrawing from the EU is" the will of the people. "We need to put an end to this endeavor by demonstrating the power of public support for the idea of ​​staying in the EU, the referendum may not be held, so vote now", says the petition.

Collecting signatures began on February 20th. By March 18, it gathered 10,000, more than 100,000 by March 20, and the next day exceeded 2 million.

According to the procedure in force in the UK, any petition, which has collected more than 10,000 signatures, requires a formal response from the government, and after reaching 100,000 signatures, it has to be considered in parliament. At the same time, there is no guarantee that requests from petitioners will be met.

The UK government and its leader Theresa May strongly oppose the withdrawal of a notice of the UK's intention to leave the EU, which London sent to Brussels on 29 March 2017, citing Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon for the European Union.