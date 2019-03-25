Football Football Nationals with Another Challenge as they Face the Inspired Team of Kosovo

Without the right to a new mistake, the Bulgarian national football team faces its second European qualification test after visiting Kosovo. Three days after a 1:1 draw in Sofia with Montenegro, Peter Hubchev's footballers have a chance to improve at a very important game.



Success in Pristina will bring a total of 4 points from the first two matches and a good asset before the summer meetings. A new wrong step, however, will reduce the chances of the squad to fight for the Euro2020 ranking. The situation is even more difficult since it is the first match for Kosovo, and the new national anthem will be presented to the audience.



Bulgaria is in a group with England, the Czech Republic, Montenegro and Kosovo. Three days ago, England defeated the Czech Republic 5-0 and as expected leads the group . In their second meeting, The Three Lions visit Montenegro in Podgorica.