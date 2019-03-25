Three Major Repairs to Trakia Highway Start on Monday

On Monday start repairs on three Viaducts on the Trakia highway, the travel agency announced. Because of their work on them, there will be restrictions on their movement. According to the API, repairs must be completed before the start of the active tourist season.

"From March 25th (Monday), the repair in the lanes for Burgas starts on three bridge facilities of Trakia Motorway at the 13th, 15th and 20th kilometer. Viaducts have not been upgraded after building them more than 30 years ago. In the course of the construction works the movement will be carried out in two ways in the lanes for Sofia. For traffic facilitation at the end of the working week - on Friday and Saturday, there will be two lanes in the area of ​​the repaired section in the direction of Plovdiv and one in Sofia, and on Sunday and Monday morning there will be two lanes for Sofia and one for Plovdiv.

On the three viaducts will be repaired the road plates, beams, dilatation joints and pavement blocks, waterproofing, new asphalt pavement, marking, new guard railings and restraints. The facility at 13 km is 254 meters long, at 15 km - 322 meters and at 20 km - 400 meters, "the agency said.

This is not the only repair on Trakia. During the week, the bridge over the Topolnitsa river started to work.

"Until 30 April, the 77th to 78th km of traffic in the direction of Plovdiv is limited to the active and the emergency lanes and is carried out in the overtaking lane. Repairs of expansion joints, waterproofing, restoration of concrete surfaces of gutter and girder, laying of new asphalt pavement and horizontal marking are planned ", reported API.

Since the beginning of the month, the bridge over the Elshishka River has been repaired at 89 km. There the traffic is two-way in the lanes for Sofia.