A Balkan Conference on "Women in the Balkans in the Next 100" is held in Stara Zagora. Representatives of various organizations and institutions, women in leadership and public-political positions, discuss the future of the women. The event is part of the celebrated celebration program for 100 years since Zonta International, the world's leading organization of professionals fighting for women's rights.



Zonta International's mission is to support and create opportunities for women around the world through service and advocacy, work on equal rights for men and women, a world without violence in which every woman has the opportunity to develop her full potential. One of the main goals you set for the organization is for equal pay for both sexes.

Donka Petkova, Director Zonta - Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia: The difference in Bulgaria by statistics is about 15% lower payment for women than for men. There is the greatest equality, I think in Lithuania if I'm not mistaken. For example, in a Romania, in this respect, the statistics I've read are on a better level.



Adopting legislative changes to prevent domestic violence, and the state to build crisis centers at every point in our country, is the other suggestion of the participants in the conference.

According to Vice President Iliyana Yotova, this activity can not be left only in the non-governmental sector.

Iliana Yotova, Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria: The centers should be accompanied by hotlines that, in an appropriate way, why not anonymously, women can report cases of domestic violence or harassment in the workplace and these centers to work with them, with the necessary specialists.



The issue of trafficking in women and cybercrime against them was among the other topics discussed today.