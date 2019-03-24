Today is World Tuberculosis Day

This year it is under the slogan "Time for a World Without Tuberculosis!".

Throughout the week there were free examinations in many hospitals across the country.

In Varna, instead of decreasing, cases of tuberculosis patients remain at the old levels.

86 people visited this week's tuberculosis clinic to check their health status. Two of them were found to have tuberculosis.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hristo Ganchev - Manager of SBALPFZ-Varna: The situation has almost not changed. It does not increase but also does not reduce tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a disease of young people.

Last year, nearly 120 people in Varna were sick, two of them died. According to experts, a healthy lifestyle is the best prevention against tuberculosis.

In most cases, tuberculosis affects the lungs and, more rarely, other organs. The disease is completely curable if it is detected in time, so preventive examinations are important, remind specialists.