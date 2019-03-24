Orangutan in a suitcase: Tourist tried to steal a primate from Bali
A Russian tourist was arrested at the Bali Island Airport after trying to steal a drugged orangutan from the country in a suitcase, a French press reported, quoted by bTV.
27-year-old Andrey Zestkov, who was carrying the 2-year-old male primate in his luggage, was detained.
Authorities also discovered two geckos and five lizards in the man’s luggage.
Officials found the 2-year-old orangutan fast asleep in a basket, evidently drugged with allergy pills, after a routine security screening.
The tourist prepared the animal, like he was transporting a baby. The man had also packed baby formula and blankets.
Now he faces up to five years in prison and $7,000 in fines, according to the outlet.
Zhestkov explained at the arrest that his orangutan was given to him by a Russian friend who had bought him for $ 3,000 from a market on the island of Java.
