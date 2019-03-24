In the Last Week of March There will be Cold Days

Today the weather will be mostly sunny. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the north-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be between 16 and 21 degrees, lower will remain in Eastern Bulgaria - between 12 and 15 degrees. The atmospheric pressure will decrease but will remain higher than the average for the month.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail. It will be windy, with moderate to strong wind from north-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 m will be about 9 degrees, at 2000 m - about 2 degrees.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. It will blow a mild to moderate northern wind, which will orient south-southeast by the end of the day. Maximum temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees. The sea water temperature is 9-10 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

On Monday it will be mostly sunny, with a weak west-southwest wind. The minimum temperatures in most places will be between 0 and 5 degrees, and the daytime will rise and the maximum will be between 18 and 23 degrees.

On Tuesday from the west the cloud will rapidly rise and in some places will rain, in the mountains over 1000 m - snow. The wind will be orientated from the northwest, will be weak to moderate and temperatures will begin to decline, which will continue in the coming days.



On Wednesday, after a temporary rupture and a decrease in cloudiness, it will later increase again, and there will be some mild rain. On Thursday, with wind from east to northeast, it will be the coolest. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 12 degrees, and the minimum temperatures between minus 2 and 3 degrees. It will be almost without precipitation, later in the day the cloud will tear and it will decrease.

On Friday, the wind will re-orient west-northwest in the Danube Plain and will grow stronger. Sunlight will predominate. In the morning it will be colder, with minimal temperatures in most places below zero, the daytime - will slightly increase.

On Saturday, the wind will turn from the northeast, it will grow stronger. Cloudiness will be mostly significant, only in isolated places will pass through a slight rain, in the mountains - low snow. Still relatively cool for the end of March time.