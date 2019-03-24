Double Triumph for Bulgarian Boxing

Kubrat Pulev recorded the most dramatic victory in his professional career! This happened after a knockout against Bogdan Dinu in the seventh round of the match between the two in Costa Mesa, California.

However, these seven rounds went through extraordinary drama and difficult moments for the Cobra, who had a very serious wound in the fourth round and went through a period when his rival dominated and put the Bulgarian boxer in a difficult situation. But Pulev once again demonstrated his enormous character, and from the fifth round he again took control of the battle.

In the sixth round his dominance was already huge, and it was difficult for Dinu to resist the powerful crochet. Everything ended after 2:40 minutes in the seventh round in which Pulev sent his opponent to Nockdown twice before coming and knockout. At the first knockdown, there was also a controversial moment in which Cobra struck behind Dinu's head, for which he received a penalty point. But this did not bother him.

He also had an advantage in the first two rounds before the two of them won by Dinu, in which the dangerous Romanian had the heavy arcade that made Kubrat's task quite difficult. As a real predator, however, blood only motivates Pulev, who has recorded another important success in his career.

For him it was the 27th victory in 28 professional ring games and the 14th with a knockout. It came in the first match of Kubrat on American soil in his debut as part of the Top Rank promotional agency.

The 13th Tervel Pulev match on the professional ring was also a success and the Bulgarian boxer recorded his 13th victory. However, it proved to be one of the toughest for Tervel, who only failed to knock out Mitch Williams for the second time and after the full 6 rounds had to wait for the referee's decision. All three referees, however, gave Tervel an advantage.

For Tervel, it was one of his weaker matches, but that's why he also had the uncomfortable rival playing with a back guard. At first Pulev was more cautious than two of the first three rounds were equivalent. In the fourth, there was a controversial moment when the referee gave a penalty point to Tervel for two strokes when the game was stopped, although the American was doing it.

This, however, only stimulated the Bronze Olympic medalist, who from then on dominated the ring and ultimately undoubtedly compensated the penalty point.

This was the first game for Tervel under the direction of his new coach Kenny Adams, and after winning he continued his climb in the hierarchy of a semi-heavyweight.