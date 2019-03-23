Bulgarian President Radev and CEC Discussed Preparations for the European Elections

President Rumen Radev met with the new leadership of the Central Election Commission (CEC). The President and the members of the Commission discussed all the necessary measures for conducting peaceful, fair and transparent elections for MEPs, reports BNT.

President Rumen Radev said that there should be no compromise of the electronic vote.

The CEC said that debates on how to allocate the machines to the upcoming Eurovision are a total of 3000.

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria: Conducting free, fair, transparent elections is one of the biggest achievements of democracy. And these achievements should be upheld in every election. Elections are a task for the whole society, but our society will rely heavily on your efforts and high professionalism for organising, conducting and reporting results and,above all, applying the electoral law.



Stefka Stoeva, Chair of CEC: We have problems with the certification, the public procurement will be checked today by competent external experts and we will start working on the criteria for the distribution of the three thousand machines because this is important. Citizens want to know why some will vote though a machine and others with a paper ballot. This must be clearly explained