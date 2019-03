2018 was a successful year for Bulgarian aviation, characterized by consolidation of market positions and addition of production capacities on the other. This was reported by the chairman of the Association of Bulgarian Airlines Svetoslav Stanulov during the annual report of the association for the state of the sector, writes Econ.bg

In 2018, a total of 11,975 million passengers have traveled through Bulgarian airports, traveling with international scheduled or charter flights. Of these, 6.627 million (or 55.34%) have passed through Sofia Airport. Passengers on domestic flights are about 300,000.

Between Burgas and Varna, a total of 5.215 million (or 43.55%) have passed.

The growth of total passengers transported by international flights to and from Bulgaria in 2018. compared to 2017 is 1,002 million passengers or 9.2%. For Sofia Airport we have an increase of 6.7% and for Varna and Burgas airports the growth is 12.6%.

132.6 thousand passengers were transported from and to Plovdiv Airport last year, compared to 87 thousand in 2017.

In 2018, there was considerable investor activity in airplane maintenance and repair facilities as well.