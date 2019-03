Higher fees for driving courses are foreseen by the industry, reported bulnews.bg



The reason is a decision of the Council of Ministers to change the way of training of those who want to get permission to drive a motor vehicle, Bulgaria ON AIR reported.



President of the Union of Train Drivers, Yonko Ivanov, explained that the changes are a consequence of the new European Commission framework to reduce road accidents and to overhaul the driver-vehicle system, leading to zero deaths by 2050 year.



"Bulgaria, as a member of the EU, has to comply with this framework and in all three directions to contribute to the general concept of reducing victims on the road," Ivanov said in "Bulgaria morning".



In his words, this decision should be analyzed, by the end of March, the training documentation for drivers of 17 categories - from the A1 to the trams, which are the last category.



The accent was on increasing the number of classes for cars. It is the EU's recommendation to lift them up to 50 hours, currently they are 31.



Totally new methods in motorcycle training will be introduced - a number of test exams to be removed from category B.