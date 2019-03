Adrenaline lovers from all over the world can now add a new destination to their list, writes Econ.bg

Wonderland Eurasia, which was officially opened in the Turkish capital Ankara, has many impressive attractions, according to the British newspaper Metro.

It's three times bigger than Disney's Magic Kingdom, says T + L.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cut the ribbon on Wednesday, Reuters reports, saying that the new amusement park, located on an area of 1.3 million square meters, "is not just a symbol of pride for Ankara but also for all of Turkey."

And considering all the attractions that guests can enjoy in the park, it is clear why.

It consists of 26 major attractions, including 14 trains, as well as 2,117 smaller entertainments, according to Reuters.

The park has several scenes for concerts, the Digital Dark Ride - a 75-meter tower, a 20,000-square-foot dinosaur jungle that includes a 70-meter animation Tirex, and others.

In addition to this, Wonderland Eurasia is home to the world's second largest fountain, reaching a height of 120 meters.

The construction of the park, worth $ 256 million, takes more than five years. The project started almost six years ago and was only completed in 2018.

According to Erdogan, the new park will earn 50 million pounds per year (about $ 9 million), and Park Executive Director believes he will attract 5 million visitors in the first year.

Such amusement parks are receiving more and more attention. The largest indoor theme park in the world is located in Dubai and the largest underwater theme park is located in Bahrain.