The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has received laboratory confirmation of new cases of African swine fever in three wild boars in Alfatar, Dobrich region, and Tervel, Silistra region.

Between August 31, 2018 and March 20, 2019, the agency confirmed a total of one outbreak of the disease in domestic pigs, in Varna region, and 27 infected wild boars in Silistra, Dobrich and Varna, the latter found during search in the regions at the order of BFSA’s director. In addition to the search for infected or dead wild boars in specific perimeter areas, the agency has implemented enhanced control for domestic pigs through clinical examinations and laboratory tests.