Grigor Dimitrov Will Play Agaist Feliciano Lopez In Miami on Saturday

Sports | March 22, 2019, Friday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Will Play Agaist Feliciano Lopez In Miami on Saturday pixabay.com

The meeting is on Saturday. So far Grigor Dimitrov is having three successful games against Feliciano Lopez, reported NOVA TV. 

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will face the Feliciano López in a match from the second round of the Masters in Miami.

So far, Dimitrov and Lopez have five games with each other, with Grigor having three successes.

This will be the first match of the Bulgarian tennis player from Austrellean Open, where he reached the tournament's eighth finals.

However, due to health problems, Dimitrov dropped out of Rotterdam, Acapulco and Indian Wells.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Grigor Dimitrov, Miami, Feliciano Lopez
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria