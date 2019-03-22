Grigor Dimitrov Will Play Agaist Feliciano Lopez In Miami on Saturday

The meeting is on Saturday. So far Grigor Dimitrov is having three successful games against Feliciano Lopez, reported NOVA TV.



The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will face the Feliciano López in a match from the second round of the Masters in Miami.

So far, Dimitrov and Lopez have five games with each other, with Grigor having three successes.

This will be the first match of the Bulgarian tennis player from Austrellean Open, where he reached the tournament's eighth finals.



However, due to health problems, Dimitrov dropped out of Rotterdam, Acapulco and Indian Wells.